Founded in the 15th century, St Andrews is Scotland's first university and the third oldest in the English speaking world. Teaching began in the community of St Andrews in 1410, and the University was formally constituted by the issue of a papal bull in 1413.

St Andrews is a unique and captivating place, and the University is a key part of its charm. Seven centuries of history link the students with the town, leading to the ancient and yet modern institution apparent today. For those interested in visiting or moving to St Andrews, we recommend taking a look at the town information, which describes the facilities and opportunities open to the local community.

University of St Andrews

College Gate

St Andrews

KY16 9AJ

Fife, Scotland, UK