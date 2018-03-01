NOTRE ECOLE

Oxford Brookes University is a public university in Oxford, England. It can trace its origins to 1865 when the former Oxford School of Art was established. In 1992 it became a university and was renamed to honour its former principal, John Henry Brookes. It is the second university in Oxford, along with the University of Oxford.

Oxford Brookes University has been named as one of the top 50 young universities in the world by the QS World University Rankings 2018 – and is the only UK university to make the list. The QS Top 50 Under 50 celebrates the world’s leading universities under 50 years old and includes institutions from 25 different countries.

The university is divided into four faculties, Business, Health and Life Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Technology, Design and Environment. Oxford Brookes University is the sixth largest employer in Oxfordshire.