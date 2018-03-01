NOTRE ECOLE

London Metropolitan University, commonly known as London Met, is a public research university in London, England. The University of North London (formerly the Polytechnic of North London) and London Guildhall University (formerly the City of London Polytechnic) merged in 2002 to create the university. With roots going back to 1848, it is one of London's oldest educational institutions.

The university has campuses in the City of London and in the London Borough of Islington, a museum, archives and libraries. Special collections include the TUC Library,[8] the Irish Studies Collection and the Frederick Parker Collection

London Metropolitan University was formed on 1 August 2002 by the merger of London Guildhall University and the University of North London. In October 2006 the University opened a new Science Centre as part of a £30m investment in its science department at the North campus close to Holloway Road, with a "Super Lab" claimed to be one of Europe's most advanced science teaching facilities, and 280 workstations equipped with digital audio visual interactive equipment.

LOCALISATION

166-220 Holloway Rd, London N7 8DB, Royaume-Uni