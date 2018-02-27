NOTRE ECOLE

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD offers participants a truly global educational experience. With campuses in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore) and Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and alliances with top institutions, INSEAD's business education and research spans around the globe. Our 145 renowned faculty members from 40 countries inspire more than 1,400 students in our degree and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD's executive education programmes each year.

INSEAD’s innovative programmes are internationally recognised. Of particular note, the Financial Times has ranked INSEAD as the #1 MBA programme in the world for two years in a row (2016 & 2017).

As a global educational institution with a pioneering multi-campus model, our mission is to create an open-minded learning environment that brings together people, cultures and ideas from around the world, in order to transform individuals and organisations through business education. Through teaching, we develop responsible, thoughtful leaders and entrepreneurs who create value for their organisations and their communities. Through research, we expand the frontiers of knowledge and influence business practice.

Boulevard de Constance, 77300 Fontainebleau