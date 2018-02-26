NOTRE ECOLE

Tunis Business School (TBS) at the University of Tunis was officially established on October 25th, 2010 (decree n°2755 of October 25th, 2010). It is the first and only public business institution in Tunisia using English as the main language of instruction and following the US higher education Academic system.

The launch of this institution is in tune with government efforts to boost the Tunisian economy, to improve competitive standards, and to develop off-shore activities and industries.

The mission of TBS covers:

-Education: TBS provides students with the knowledge and skills needed to build a successful career and to become effective leaders and managers in the global environment.

-Research: TBS develops, enhances, and disseminates new and innovative management knowledge.

-Outreach: TBS imparts knowledge and new management skills to the business community to maintain standards of excellence and to drive future strategies.

LOCALISATION

Tunis Business School (prés de Marché de Gros, Bir El Kasaa) El Mourouj 2074, TUNISIA