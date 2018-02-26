Mohammed V University OF RABAT

NOTRE ECOLE

Mohammed V University, the oldest modern university in Morocco, was founded in Rabat in 1957 and inaugurated two years later by the late King Mohammed V. It also has the distinction of being the mother of Moroccan universities. Over the years Mohammed V University established branches in other cities such as Casablanca, Fes, Kenitra, Tangiers, and Tetouan which eventually became independent universities in 1975. A turning point in the history of Mohammed V University was 1993 when it was split into two independent universities, Mohammed V-Agdal University (UM5A) and Mohammed V-Souissi University (UM5S).

UM5A is a public university that provides high quality education to over 20 000 students annually. Its alumni include leading government officials, ambassadors, academics, engineers, lawyers and executives. UM5A takes special pride in being the alma mater of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and other members of the Royal Family.

To align itself with the European higher education system adopted during the Bologna Process, the University’s administrative and teaching faculty worked together, from 2003 to 2012, to implement the three cycles of qualifications system otherwise known as the “LMD System” (License, Maitrise et Doctorat or Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate). This reform was in line with the University’s vision and values:

-offering its students and partners a myriad of high quality study programs, many of which lead to employment upon graduation;

-maintaining high standards of teaching and research on par with the best universities in the world;

-helping students reach their full potential;

-strengthening international exchanges by developing ties and partnerships with foreign institutions;

-responding to the socio-economic needs of the government and the community.

LOCALISATION

avenue Al Oumam AlMouttahida -ex Nations Unies, Agdal

10500 RABAT