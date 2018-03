Beyoncé et l’Afrique, le grand bluff

Touki Bouki is a 1973 Senegalese drama film, directed by Djibril Diop Mambéty. It was shown at the 1973 Cannes Film Festival and the 8th Moscow International Film Festival. Mory, a charismatic cowherd who drives a motorcycle mounted with a bull-horned skull, and Anta, a female student, meet in Dakar. Alienated and tired of life in Senegal, they dream of going to Paris and come up with different schemes to raise money for the trip. You can watch the full film on YouTube. #OTR #toukibouki #senegal #bull #cow #billions #motorcycle #love #drama #romance #aspirations #beyonce #jayz #djibrildiopmambety #images #respecttheshooter #papsambasow

